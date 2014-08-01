BBC Sport - Boxer Barnes wants to make history
Boxer Barnes wants to make history
Belfast boxer Paddy Barnes says he wants to make history by becoming the first Northern Ireland fighter to successfully defend a Commonwealth Games title.
Barnes, captain of the NI boxing team at the Glasgow Games, secured his place in the light-flyweight category by beating Ugandan teenager Fazil Juma Kaggwa.
He will now fight Devendro Laishram of India in the final.
