Glasgow 2014: NI netballers beat Wales to secure seventh spot

Northern Ireland's netballers ended their Commonwealth Games campaign on a high as they secured seventh place thanks to a 58-36 win over Wales.

Lisa Somerville produced a remarkable display for Northern Ireland as she scored 46 of her 53 shots.

It was an impressive display by a Northern Ireland team against a team higher in the world rankings.

Northern Ireland went into the Games targeting a top-eight finish so they will be pleased with their efforts.

Noleen Lennon, Gemma Gibney, Caroline O'Hanlon, Fiona Toner and Hannah Irvine also excelled for the Northern Irish who will look forward to hosting the European Open Invitational event in Belfast next May.

In their previous match on Wednesday, the Northern Irish women earned a battling 37-32 win over hosts Scotland.

Northern Ireland recovered after losing their first three games to tough opposition in the shape of Malawi, Jamaica and New Zealand but finished with group victories over St Lucia and the two home countries.

Northern Ireland's Paul Pollock finished 19th in the 10,000m at Hampden Park

"Hopefully this will be a massive promotion for netball in Northern Ireland," said O'Hanlon, who also plays gaelic football for Armagh.

"We've had a lot of support over the last week or so and that's brilliant to see.

"We've had a lot of coverage back home so hopefully we can build on this and have some strong plans for the next couple of years."

In Friday evening's athletics, Paul Pollock finished 19th in the 10,000m in 29:11.46 while Daniel Mooney did not make it through in the 1500m, coming 10th in his heat in a time of 3:45.79.

Pollock, who put his career as a doctor on hold to train full-time, said: "It has been a challenge to get here but I would never turn down the chance to compete in front of such a crowd.

"My plan is still to compete in the European Championships marathon in 17 days' time where I will be racing with the Irish team who are hoping to do well."

In table tennis, Amanda Mogey and Ashley Given bowed out of the women's doubles after a defeat by the Canadian pair.

An Gi Luo and Mo Zhang earned a 11-7 11-6 11-3 victory in the last-16 encounter.