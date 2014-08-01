Glasgow 2014: Nicola Adams and Michaela Walsh will box for gold

England's Nicola Adams and Northern Ireland's Michaela Walsh will fight to become the first female Commonwealth boxing champion, in the women's flyweight boxing final.

Olympic champion Adams, 31, produced a blistering third round on her way to beating Canada's Mandy Bujold, 27, on points in her four-round semi-final.

Walsh, 21, had a tougher time against India's Pinki Rani, 24, but won by a split decision.

The final is on Saturday at 14:00 BST.

Glasgow 2014 is the first time women's boxing has been included at a Commonwealth Games, and Adams says it would mean everything if she could add the Commonwealth title to her CV.

She said: "It is exciting. We are going to be fighting in front of a crowd of 11,000 - I know what it is like to fight in front of a big crowd like that and I'll take all that experience into the final.

"It's another chance to hopefully make history again and I can't wait."

Walsh is equally as keen to get in the ring. "I perform under pressure and I want to fight Nicola Adams in the final," she said.