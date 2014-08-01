BBC Sport - Glasgow 2014: Daniel Purvis wins gold on the parallel bars

Purvis wins gold on the parallel bars

Daniel Purvis wins gold for Scotland in the Commonwealth Games on the parallel bars, a day after winning bronze on the men's rings.

The Scot went last and produced a stunning routine to post a huge score of 15.533 to beat Nile Wilson from England into silver, who himself had a high score of 15.433.

It is the first ever Commonwealth Games medal for Scotland in the parallel bars.

