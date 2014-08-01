Glasgow 2014: Scottish gold medals in singles and fours

Singles victory for Darren Burnett secured Friday's second Commonwealth Games lawn bowls gold medal for host nation Scotland.

The 38-year-old policeman from Arbroath controlled the final against Canada's Ryan Bester for a 21-9 win.

Earlier, David Peacock, Neil Speirs, Paul Foster and skip Alex Marshall beat English opponents 16-8 to secure the fours title in style.

Marshall and Foster collected gold in the pairs event on Monday.

"We're all great friends and that's why we are such a fantastic four," enthused Foster.

The Scots failed to win a single medal in Delhi four years ago but Burnett's victory after 19 ends means they close out Glasgow 2014 with three golds and a silver for Irene Edgar and Robert Conway in the para-sport mixed pairs B2/B3 - their best result since 1994.