Glasgow 2014: Scottish gold medals in singles and fours

David Peacock, Paul Foster and Neil Speirs celebrate during the men's four final

Singles victory for Darren Burnett secured Friday's second Commonwealth Games lawn bowls gold medal for host nation Scotland.

The 38-year-old policeman from Arbroath controlled the final against Canada's Ryan Bester for a 21-9 win.

Earlier, David Peacock, Neil Speirs, Paul Foster and skip Alex Marshall beat English opponents 16-8 to secure the fours title in style.

Marshall and Foster collected gold in the pairs event on Monday.

"We're all great friends and that's why we are such a fantastic four," enthused Foster.

The Scots failed to win a single medal in Delhi four years ago but Burnett's victory after 19 ends means they close out Glasgow 2014 with three golds and a silver for Irene Edgar and Robert Conway in the para-sport mixed pairs B2/B3 - their best result since 1994.

