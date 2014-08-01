Diving: Men's 10m Synchronised Platform

Final

RankNameCountryDive 1Dive 2Dive 3Dive 4Dive 5Dive 6Total
1Domonic Bedggood / Matthew MitchamAus54.0051.0079.2066.3060.4888.56399.54
2Tom Daley/ James DennyEng53.4048.6073.9263.7264.2695.46399.36
3Liang Ooi Tze / Chew YiweiMas52.2052.8068.4083.5260.3970.08387.39
4Maxim Bouchard / Vincent RiendeauCan53.4052.2072.0058.5673.2674.88384.30

