Diving: Men's 10m Synchronised Platform
-
Final
|Rank
|Name
|Country
|Dive 1
|Dive 2
|Dive 3
|Dive 4
|Dive 5
|Dive 6
|Total
|1
|Domonic Bedggood / Matthew Mitcham
|Aus
|54.00
|51.00
|79.20
|66.30
|60.48
|88.56
|399.54
|2
|Tom Daley/ James Denny
|Eng
|53.40
|48.60
|73.92
|63.72
|64.26
|95.46
|399.36
|3
|Liang Ooi Tze / Chew Yiwei
|Mas
|52.20
|52.80
|68.40
|83.52
|60.39
|70.08
|387.39
|4
|Maxim Bouchard / Vincent Riendeau
|Can
|53.40
|52.20
|72.00
|58.56
|73.26
|74.88
|384.30