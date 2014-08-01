Glasgow 2014: England guaranteed mixed doubles gold

From the section

England are guaranteed Commonwealth Games gold in table tennis' mixed doubles following Friday's semi-finals.

Liam Pitchford and his 15-year-old partner Tin-Tin Ho beat Singapore's Zhan Jian and Feng Tianwei 3-2.

Husband-and-wifeteam Paul and Joanna Drinkhall will meet them in Saturday's final after seeing off Danny Reed and Kelly Sibley by the same score.

Meanwhile, Singapore won gold in the men's doubles and claimed a clean sweep of the women's singles medals.

Gao Ning and Li Hu beat India's Sharath Kamal Achanta and Amalraj Anthony Arputharaj 5-11 11-7 11-9 11-5 to win the men's doubles title.

In the same event,Drinkhalland Pitchfordlost their bronze-medal match to Zhan and Zi Yang.

Feng beat defending champion Yu Mengyu 11-7 11-8 11-9 10-12 11-2 in the women's singles final.

Singapore have won all four gold medals to have been decided so far.