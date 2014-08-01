Glasgow 2014: England reach final with shootout victory

England beat New Zealand in a penalty shootout to reach the women's hockey final at the Commonwealth Games.

England goalkeeper Maddie Hinch kept out two Black Sticks attempts to secure a 3-1 shootout victory.

Katie Glynn had levelled late in the match for New Zealand after a disputed first-half goal from Lily Owsley.

England will face Australia in Saturday's final (20:15 BST) after the defending champions thrashed South Africa 7-1 in the other semi-final.

South Africa play New Zealand at 18:00 for the consolation of a bronze medal.

The Hockeyroos, ranked number two in the world, scored three goals in four second-half minutes as they eased to victory at the National Hockey Centre in Glasgow.

That took their tournament tally to 32 goals without conceding, a run including a 3-0 win against England in Pool A.

England celebrate Lily Owsley's first-half goal

England joined them in the final with victory in Friday's second semi-final.

Owsley ignored protests the ball had struck her feet to put England ahead from close range, but they failed to find a decisive second goal.

And New Zealand's second-half pressure told as Glynn equalised with less than two minutes left.

Kiwi Stacey Michelsen, making her 150th international appearance, then hit the post less than a minute from the end as the game finished 1-1.

Anita Punt and Glynn both had their shootout attempts saved by Hinch while Georgie Twigg, Alex Danson and Susie Gilbert scored for England.

Sophie Bray squandered a chance to win it, but Michelsen missed to end the contest.

England will face an Australia side missing defender Kate Jenner, with midfielder Jayde Taylor set to fill in.

Scotland finished the competition in sixth place following a 2-1 defeat by India in their fifth/sixth-place play-off.

In the men's event, Scotland lost 2-1 to Malaysia and ended up in eighth place, one ahead of Wales, who beat Trinidad & Tobago 2-0.