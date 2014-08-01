Glasgow 2014: Scotland's Dan Purvis wins gold on parallel bars

Scotland's Dan Purvis won Commonwealth Games gold in the men's parallel bars, with England's Nile Wilson and Max Whitlock taking silver and bronze.

Purvis, 23, was last to go and posted a score of 15.533 to edge out 18-year-old Wilson (15.433) and Whitlock (15.066).

"I couldn't hold back," Purvis told BBC Sport. "I had to give it everything.

"I couldn't believe it when the score came up. I thought top-three possibly because the other guys' routines were so good as well."

Scotland's Frank Baines finished fourth on the parallel bars and the horizontal bar, with countryman Dan Keatings falling in the latter event.

"I am so made up," added Purvis, who won a team silver and a bronze on the rings. "It was such an enjoyable final.

"I almost welled up, my family are here and with the Scottish crowd cheering behind me I was so proud."

Baines, 19, has a team silver to his name and enjoyed the partisan atmosphere at the SEE Hydro.

"It's not gone exactly as I hoped it would but it's been a great experience," he said.

"This is my first experience at senior level. It's a good one for me to take on and hopefully I'll have a few more soon."