Glasgow 2014: Twelve home nations boxers guaranteed silver

Charlie Flynn was regarded as the underdog against the more experienced Joe Cordina

Twelve home nations boxers will fight for a gold medal in Saturday's Commonwealth Games finals in Glasgow.

Scotland's Charlie Flynn upset Wales' Joe Cordina to set up a lightweight final against Northern Ireland's Joe Fitzpatrick.

Flynn's compatriot Josh Taylor outpointed England's Sam Maxwell in his light-welterweight semi-final.

The women's flyweight final will be between Northern Ireland's Michaela Walsh and England's Nicola Adams.

Northern Ireland's Michael Conlan will meet England's Qais Ashfaq in the men's bantamweight final.

England will have six shots at gold when the boxing moves to the 11,000-capacity Hydro arena, while Northern Ireland have four and Scotland two.

Five Welsh boxers lost at the semi-finals stage.

Flynn, 18, created the biggest stir of the evening session with a deserved split-decision victory over Team GB member Cordina, following a furious fight. Fitzpatrick outpointed Trinidad and Tobago's Michael Alexander.

Commonwealth Games boxing finals Men's super-heavyweight: Joe Joyce (Eng) v Joe Goodall (Aus) Men's lightweight: Charlie Flynn (Sco) v Michael Alexander (Tri) Men's heavyweight: Samir El-Mais (Can) v David Light (NZ) Women's lightweight: Shelley Watts (Aus) v Laishram Devi (Ind) Men's light-heavyweight: Kennedy St Pierre (Mri) v David Nyika (NZ) Men's bantamweight: Michael Conlan (NI) v Qais Ashfaq (Eng) Men's middleweight: Vijender Singh (Ind) v Antony Fowler (Eng) Men's flyweight: Andrew Moloney (Aus) v Muhammad Waseem (Pkn) Women's middleweight: Arian Fortin (Can) v Savannah Marshall (Eng) Women's flyweight: Michaela Walsh (NI) v Nicola Adams (Eng) Men's welterweight: Scott Fitzgerald (Eng) v Mandeep Jangra (Ind) Men's light-flyweight: Devendro Laishram (Ind) v Paddy Barnes (NI) Men's light-welterweight: Josh Taylor (Sco) v Junias Jonas (Nam)

Home favourite Taylor, meanwhile, was awarded a unanimous decision over Team GB colleague Maxwell after a tremendous 64kg semi-final.

London Olympian Taylor, from Prestonpans, landed the crisper shots in the first two rounds and held on for victory despite a strong finish by his English rival.

Taylor, a contender for boxer of the tournament, will fight Junias Jonas for a gold medal after the tricky Namibian outboxed Northern Ireland's Sean Duffy.

Conlan, who won bronze at the 2012 Olympics, guaranteed himself at least a silver medal with his victory over Welsh defending champion Sean McGoldrick.

Conlan sustained a deep cut over his right eyebrow following a clash of heads in the second round, after which the fight was stopped on the advice of the ringside doctor. But the Belfast boxer was ahead on the scorecards at the time.

If Conlan passes a medical on Saturday he will fight tricky Leeds southpaw Ashfaq, who outclassed Kenya's Benson Njangiru in his semi-final.

Belfast-based Michael Conlan is coached by his father John, who hails from Dublin

England's Savannah Marshall reached the final of the women's middleweight category after a one-sided victory over Nigeria's Edith Ogoke.

The reigning world champion will fight Ariane Fortin for a gold medal after the Canadian won a wild fight against Wales' Lauren Price.

Northern Ireland's Paddy Barnes, a two-time Olympic bronze medallist, hammered out a wide points victory over Uganda's Fazil Juma Kaggwa to set up a light-flyweight final against Indian dynamo Devendro Laishram.

Laishram, who lost to Barnes in the quarter-finals of the 2012 Olympics, floored Wales captain Ashley Williams in the second round of their contest and was subsequently awarded a unanimous decision.

Savannah Marshall had shoulder surgery and skipped this year's European Championships

England's Scott Fitzgerald outpointed South Africa's Tulani Mbenge in his welterweight semi-final. He will box Mandeep Jangra in the final after the Indian beat Northern Ireland's Scott Donnelly on a split decision.

There was more success for England in the middleweight category, with Liverpool's Anthony Fowler seeing off Zambia's Benny Muziyo to set up a gold-medal decider against Indian star Vijender Singh.

Fowler floored his opponent with a thunderous right hand in round one and never looked back, coasting to a wide points victory. Singh, a former world number one, outboxed Northern Ireland's Connor Coyle in his semi-final.

England's Joe Joyce was handed a walkover to the super-heavyweight final after his semi-final opponent, Uganda's Mike Sekabembe, failed a medical.

Londoner Joyce, a two-time national champion, will fight Joe Goodall on Saturday after the Australian outpointed Nigeria's Efe Ajagba.

The remarkable run of Scottish flyweight Reece McFadden was brought to an end by Australia's Andrew Moloney.

Motherwell southpaw McFadden, 19, beat Wales' world number one Andrew Selbyin the first round before defeating English hope Charlie Edwards.

Paddy Barnes (red) has won two Olympic bronze medals

But Moloney, who saw off Northern Ireland's Ruairi Dalton in the quarter-finals, started fast and stood up to a spirited final round from his opponent.

Welsh light-heavyweight Nathan Thorley was battered from pillar to post in his light-heavyweight semi-final against hard-hitting Mauritian Kennedy St Pierre.

African champion St Pierre, hunting his country's first gold medal of the Games, could not miss with his overhand right and Thorley's corner threw in the towel with just over a minute left in the third round.

St Pierre will fight New Zealand's David Nyika in the final after the classy 18-year-old earned a unanimous decision over Northern Ireland's Sean McGlinchy.

Northern Ireland's Alanna Audley-Murphy was well-beaten by Australia's Shelley Watts in her lightweight semi-final. Watts also accounted for English hope Natasha Jonas in the first round.

In the final fight of the evening, Scotland's Stephen Lavelle was unable to give the Glasgow faithful a victory as he was outpointed by New Zealand's David Light.