BBC Sport - Glasgow 2014: Steve Lewis wins gold in men's pole vault

Lewis wins jump-off for pole vault gold

Steve Lewis becomes the first Englishman to win a Commonwealth gold medal in the men's pole vault after edging out countryman Luke Cutts in a jump-off.

Both he and Cutts cleared 5.55m, but failed three times at 5.60m to set up a jump-off.

When they were unsuccessful once more at that height, the bar was lowered to 5.55m, which Lewis cleared after Cutts had again faltered.

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

Lewis wins jump-off for pole vault gold

Video

This is now a crisis for Arsenal - Keown

Video

Marcel & Jamie put sledging skills to the test

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Defeat raises many questions - Wenger

Video

Klopp delighted with 'strong, physical' Liverpool

Video

I would rather have been knocked out - McGregor

  • From the section Boxing
Video

Draw not down to Wembley curse - Pochettino

Top Stories