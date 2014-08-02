Steve Lewis becomes the first Englishman to win a Commonwealth gold medal in the men's pole vault after edging out countryman Luke Cutts in a jump-off.

Both he and Cutts cleared 5.55m, but failed three times at 5.60m to set up a jump-off.

When they were unsuccessful once more at that height, the bar was lowered to 5.55m, which Lewis cleared after Cutts had again faltered.

