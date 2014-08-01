Glasgow 2014: Team Wales fail in Sean McGoldrick appeal bid

Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games Dates: 23 July - 3 AugustCoverage: Live on BBC TV, HD, BBC Radio 5 live, Red Button, Connected TVs, online, tablets and mobiles

Wales' appeal following Sean McGoldrick's defeat to Michael Conlan in the Commonwealth Games bantamweight semi-final has been declined.

The fight was stopped in the second round following an accidental clash of heads which resulted in a cut to Conlan's head,

Northern Ireland's Conlan was awarded the fight by virtue of him being ahead on the three judges' scorecards.

Conlan will face Qais Ashfaq of England in Saturday's final.

McGoldrick had been defending a title he had been belatedly awarded in 2010.

Sri Lankan Manju Wanniarachchi, who beat McGoldrick in the bantamweight final in Delhi, was stripped of his title after failing a doping test.