Glasgow 2014: Lynsey Sharp overcomes illness for 800m silver

Scot Lynsey Sharp won silver in the women's 800m at the Commonwealth Games - just hours after being on a drip following a bout of sickness.

The European champion, 24, has had injury problems this year, and only reached the final as a fastest loser.

But roared on by the Hampden crowd, she produced a storming last 100m to finish behind Kenya's Eunice Jepkoech Sum.

"There was no way after going through everything I have been through I was not going to get a medal," she said.

"This is my everything. The last year has been obstacle after obstacle, even right up to this morning being in the clinic in the athletes' village until 5.30.

"I hadn't slept for 12 hours and was throwing up all night and had a drip in my arm.

"It was so bad. I was like: 'How am I going to be able to run if I can't bend over to take my socks off?' But, somehow, another miracle."

The Edinburgh runner, who only made the qualifying time in May, had "get out strong" and "commit" written on her hand in bold ink.

And she overtook four rivals on the home straight, including England's Jessica Judd, to finish in two minutes 01.34 seconds.

Lynsey Sharp was thrilled to finish so strongly and claim a medal in front of a home crowd

"I know how low the low points can be," said Sharp, who admitted she had "almost lost it" in the semi-finals.

"I had to come out and get it right. I had 24 hours to get it right and thankfully I did.

"People were saying 'this is your time'. I did believe that but there was still some doubt."

Sharp did not receive her European gold medal from 2013 until January of this year, following Russian athlete Yelena Arzhakova's doping ban.

"I missed doing a lap of honour at the European Championships in Helsinki and I really wanted to do that," she said.

"As soon as I finished, that was in my mind and I grabbed a Saltire and got running.

"My mum, dad, sister, friends and family have seen all the lows and that's who I wanted to have the highs with."

Sharp's father Cameron won bronze in the 100m and 200m at the 1982 Commonwealth Games.