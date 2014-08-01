Darren Burnett wins gold for Scotland in the lawn bowls men's singles at the Commonwealth Games with a victory over Canada's Ryan Bester 21-9.

It was Scotland's second gold of the day after Alex Marshall, Paul Foster, David Peacock and Neil Spiers of Scotland beat England in the fours final.

The Scots failed to win a single bowls medal in Delhi four years ago but finish with a total of three golds and a silver at Glasgow 2014.