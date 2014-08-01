Athletics: Women's 4 x 100m Relay

Final

Rank Name Country Time 1 Kerron Stewart/ Veronica Campbell-Brown/ Schillone Calvert/ Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce Jam 41.83 GR 2 Gloria Asumnu/ Blessing Okagbare/ Dominique Duncan/ Lawreta Ozoh Ngr 42.92 3 Asha Philip/ Bianca Williams/ Jodie Williams/ Ashleigh Nelson Eng 43.10 4 Crystal Carly-Kristen Emmanuel/ Kimberly Hyacinth/ Phylica George/ Khamica Bingham Can 43.33 5 Melissa Breen/ Ashleigh Whittaker/ Ella Nelson/ Margaret Gayen Aus 44.21 6 Katrina Seymour/ Sheniqua Ferguson/ Cache Armbrister/ Nivea Smith Bah 44.25 7 Hannah Brier/ Hannah Thomas/ Mica Moor/ Rachel Johncock Wal 44.51 8 Deborah John/ Reyare Thomas/ Lisa Wickham/ Kamaria Durant Tri 44.78

GR= Games record

Qualifying

Heat 1

Rank Name Country Time 1 Gloria Asumnu / Patience George/ Dominique Duncan/ Lawreta Ozoh Ngr 44.13 Q 2 Melissa Breen/ Ashleigh Whittaker/ Ella Nelson/ MichelleCutmore Aus 44.45 Q 3 Deborah John/ Rayare Thomas/ Lisa Wickham/ Kamaria Durant Tri 44.47 Q 4 Sheniqua Ferguson/ Shaunae Mukker/ Krystal Bodie/ Nivea Smith Bah 44.50 Q 5 Narayana Sharadha/ Asha Roy/ Srabani Nanda/ Jyothi Hiriyur Manjunath Ind 44.81 6 Rebecca Camilleri/ Diane Borg/ Rebbecca Sare/ Rachel Fitz Mlt 46.75 7 Flings Owusu-Agyapong/ Gemma Acheampong/ Beatrice Gyaman/ Doreen Agyei Gha DQ 8 Michaela Kargbo/ Catherine Eke/ Hafsatu/ Rebbecca Ansumana Sle DNS

Heat 2

Rank Name Country Time 1 Kerron Stewart/ Veronica Campbell-Brown/ Elaine Thompson/ Shelly-Anne Fraser-Pryce Jam 42.44 Q 2 Philip Asha/ Anyika onuora/ Louise Bloor/ Ashleigh Nelson Eng 43.33 Q 3 Crystal Carly-Kristen Emmanuel/ Kimberly Hyacinth/ Phylica George/ Khamica Bingham Can 43.66 Q 4 Hannah Brier/ Hannah Thomas/ Mica Moore/ Rachel Johncock Wal 44.66 Q* 5 Milicent Ndoro/ Sabina Mukoswa/ Koki Manunga/ Maureen Thomas Ken 46.00 6 Habibah Najihahbi Binte Ahmad/ Veronica Shanti Pereira/ Eugenia Tan/ Kugapriya Chandran Sin 46.84

Q = Qualified for final

DQ = Disqualified

DNS = Did not start

* Wales were initially disqualified, but were restored to the final on appeal, taking the place of India.