Athletics: Women's 4 x 100m Relay
-
Final
|Rank
|Name
|Country
|Time
|1
|Kerron Stewart/ Veronica Campbell-Brown/ Schillone Calvert/ Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce
|Jam
|41.83 GR
|2
|Gloria Asumnu/ Blessing Okagbare/ Dominique Duncan/ Lawreta Ozoh
|Ngr
|42.92
|3
|Asha Philip/ Bianca Williams/ Jodie Williams/ Ashleigh Nelson
|Eng
|43.10
|4
|Crystal Carly-Kristen Emmanuel/ Kimberly Hyacinth/ Phylica George/ Khamica Bingham
|Can
|43.33
|5
|Melissa Breen/ Ashleigh Whittaker/ Ella Nelson/ Margaret Gayen
|Aus
|44.21
|6
|Katrina Seymour/ Sheniqua Ferguson/ Cache Armbrister/ Nivea Smith
|Bah
|44.25
|7
|Hannah Brier/ Hannah Thomas/ Mica Moor/ Rachel Johncock
|Wal
|44.51
|8
|Deborah John/ Reyare Thomas/ Lisa Wickham/ Kamaria Durant
|Tri
|44.78
GR= Games record
Qualifying
Heat 1
|Rank
|Name
|Country
|Time
|1
|Gloria Asumnu / Patience George/ Dominique Duncan/ Lawreta Ozoh
|Ngr
|44.13
|Q
|2
|Melissa Breen/ Ashleigh Whittaker/ Ella Nelson/ MichelleCutmore
|Aus
|44.45
|Q
|3
|Deborah John/ Rayare Thomas/ Lisa Wickham/ Kamaria Durant
|Tri
|44.47
|Q
|4
|Sheniqua Ferguson/ Shaunae Mukker/ Krystal Bodie/ Nivea Smith
|Bah
|44.50
|Q
|5
|Narayana Sharadha/ Asha Roy/ Srabani Nanda/ Jyothi Hiriyur Manjunath
|Ind
|44.81
|6
|Rebecca Camilleri/ Diane Borg/ Rebbecca Sare/ Rachel Fitz
|Mlt
|46.75
|7
|Flings Owusu-Agyapong/ Gemma Acheampong/ Beatrice Gyaman/ Doreen Agyei
|Gha
|DQ
|8
|Michaela Kargbo/ Catherine Eke/ Hafsatu/ Rebbecca Ansumana
|Sle
|DNS
Heat 2
|Rank
|Name
|Country
|Time
|1
|Kerron Stewart/ Veronica Campbell-Brown/ Elaine Thompson/ Shelly-Anne Fraser-Pryce
|Jam
|42.44
|Q
|2
|Philip Asha/ Anyika onuora/ Louise Bloor/ Ashleigh Nelson
|Eng
|43.33
|Q
|3
|Crystal Carly-Kristen Emmanuel/ Kimberly Hyacinth/ Phylica George/ Khamica Bingham
|Can
|43.66
|Q
|4
|Hannah Brier/ Hannah Thomas/ Mica Moore/ Rachel Johncock
|Wal
|44.66
|Q*
|5
|Milicent Ndoro/ Sabina Mukoswa/ Koki Manunga/ Maureen Thomas
|Ken
|46.00
|6
|Habibah Najihahbi Binte Ahmad/ Veronica Shanti Pereira/ Eugenia Tan/ Kugapriya Chandran
|Sin
|46.84
Q = Qualified for final
DQ = Disqualified
DNS = Did not start
* Wales were initially disqualified, but were restored to the final on appeal, taking the place of India.