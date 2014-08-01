Athletics: Women's 4 x 100m Relay

Final

RankNameCountryTime
1Kerron Stewart/ Veronica Campbell-Brown/ Schillone Calvert/ Shelly-Ann Fraser-PryceJam41.83 GR
2Gloria Asumnu/ Blessing Okagbare/ Dominique Duncan/ Lawreta OzohNgr42.92
3Asha Philip/ Bianca Williams/ Jodie Williams/ Ashleigh NelsonEng43.10
4Crystal Carly-Kristen Emmanuel/ Kimberly Hyacinth/ Phylica George/ Khamica BinghamCan43.33
5Melissa Breen/ Ashleigh Whittaker/ Ella Nelson/ Margaret GayenAus44.21
6Katrina Seymour/ Sheniqua Ferguson/ Cache Armbrister/ Nivea SmithBah44.25
7Hannah Brier/ Hannah Thomas/ Mica Moor/ Rachel JohncockWal44.51
8Deborah John/ Reyare Thomas/ Lisa Wickham/ Kamaria DurantTri44.78

GR= Games record

Qualifying

Heat 1

RankNameCountryTime
1Gloria Asumnu / Patience George/ Dominique Duncan/ Lawreta Ozoh Ngr44.13 Q
2Melissa Breen/ Ashleigh Whittaker/ Ella Nelson/ MichelleCutmoreAus44.45Q
3Deborah John/ Rayare Thomas/ Lisa Wickham/ Kamaria DurantTri44.47Q
4Sheniqua Ferguson/ Shaunae Mukker/ Krystal Bodie/ Nivea Smith Bah44.50Q
5Narayana Sharadha/ Asha Roy/ Srabani Nanda/ Jyothi Hiriyur ManjunathInd44.81
6Rebecca Camilleri/ Diane Borg/ Rebbecca Sare/ Rachel FitzMlt46.75
7Flings Owusu-Agyapong/ Gemma Acheampong/ Beatrice Gyaman/ Doreen AgyeiGhaDQ
8Michaela Kargbo/ Catherine Eke/ Hafsatu/ Rebbecca AnsumanaSleDNS

Heat 2

RankNameCountryTime
1Kerron Stewart/ Veronica Campbell-Brown/ Elaine Thompson/ Shelly-Anne Fraser-PryceJam42.44Q
2Philip Asha/ Anyika onuora/ Louise Bloor/ Ashleigh NelsonEng43.33Q
3Crystal Carly-Kristen Emmanuel/ Kimberly Hyacinth/ Phylica George/ Khamica BinghamCan43.66Q
4Hannah Brier/ Hannah Thomas/ Mica Moore/ Rachel JohncockWal44.66Q*
5Milicent Ndoro/ Sabina Mukoswa/ Koki Manunga/ Maureen ThomasKen46.00
6Habibah Najihahbi Binte Ahmad/ Veronica Shanti Pereira/ Eugenia Tan/ Kugapriya ChandranSin46.84

Q = Qualified for final

DQ = Disqualified

DNS = Did not start

* Wales were initially disqualified, but were restored to the final on appeal, taking the place of India.

