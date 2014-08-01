Glasgow 2014: Sally Pearson takes hurdles gold for Australia

Olympic champion Sally Pearson ended a turbulent week by successfully defending her Commonwealth 100m hurdles title with victory in Glasgow.

The Australian clocked 12.67 seconds to beat England's Tiffany Porter (12.80) into second at Hampden Park.

Eric Hollingsworth, the head coach of Australian athletics, was suspended on Wednesday for criticising Pearson, 27.

"Winning gold means so much. I don't do this for anyone else but myself and those who support me," she said.

"I want to thank everyone who has got me through the last few weeks."

Sally Pearson's career medal-haul Olympics: 2012 gold, 2008 silver Commonwealth Games: 2014 gold, 2010 gold, 2006 bronze World Championships: 2013 silver, 2011 gold World Indoor Championships: 2014 silver, 2012 gold

According to reports, Hollingsworth and Pearson had a falling-out after the World Indoor Championships in March, when the hurdler won silver, and have not talked since.

Just 24 hours before Pearson began the defence of her Commonwealth title, Hollingsworth accused the team captain of setting a "bad example" by not appearing at a team camp last week.

After winning gold, Pearson said: "I don't think Eric Hollingsworth lost his job because of things he said in the paper trying to justify himself."

Silver medallist Porter, meanwhile, told BBC Sport: "I fed off the energy of the crowd and I'm thrilled I was able to perform.

"I'm pleased, but I can't say I'm not a little bit disappointed because I could have executed the race a little bit better."

Canada's Angela Whyte won bronze in 13.02.