Glasgow 2014: England's Steve Lewis wins gold in pole vault

England's Steve Lewis won gold and Luke Cutts took silver in the men's pole vault at the 2014 Commonwealth Games.

Lewis triumphed after a jump-off, while Shawn Barber of Canada took the bronze.

England's Isobel Pooley came second in the women's high jump, and Scotland's Lynsey Sharp won silver in the 800m, with England's Jessica Judd fourth.

But there were more medals for English athletes as Tiffany Porter came second in the women's 100m hurdles and Jade Lally won a bronze in the discus.

Elsewhere, Kenya dominated the men's 3,000m steeplechase with gold, silver and bronze, and Uganda's Moses Kipsiro won the 10,000m.

Lewis, 28, has now won a medal of each colour from the Commonwealth Games after coming third in Melbourne in 2006 and second four years ago in Delhi.

Both he and Cutts cleared 5.55m, but failed three times at 5.60m to set up a jump-off.

They were again unsuccessful at the same height, before the bar was lowered back down to 5.55m. After Cutts' failure, Lewis then cleared the bar to win the event.

Australia's Eleanor Patterson cleared 1.94m to win the women's high jump, while Pooley's career-best effort of 1.92m was enough to see her finish ahead of Levern Spencer of St Lucia.

But a packed crowd at Hampden Park got the medal they wanted as Sharp, who had been on a hospital drip in the early hours of Friday, won silver in the 800m. She finished behind Eunice Jepkoech of Kenya, with Uganda's Winnie Nanyondo third.

Australia's defending Commonwealth Games champion Sally Pearson retained her 100m hurdles crown, with Canada's Angela Whyte joining her and Porter on the podium.

In the women's discus, Lally's throw of 60.48m won her a bronze as Dani Samuels of Australia claimed gold and India's Seema Punia silver.

Jonathan Ndiku took the men's 3,000m steeplechase title and finished in front of fellow Kenyans Jairus Birech and Ezekiel Kemboi.

There was also an African winner in a thrilling 10,000m with Moses Kipsiro of Uganda first, Josphat Kipkoech Bett of Kenya second and Cameron Levins of Canada third.

Elsewhere, in the heats of the men's 1500m, Charlie Grice (England), Chris Gowell (Wales) and Chris O'Hare (Scotland) all qualified for Saturday's final.

Also on the track, England qualified for both the men's and women's 4x400m relay finals, and will be joined by Scotland in the men's race.

Only Lee Doran of Wales from the home nations qualified for the javelin final, but English trio Phillips Idowu, Nathan Fox and Nathan Douglas are still involved in the triple jump competition.

