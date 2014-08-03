Glasgow 2014: The GB stars who could shine at Rio 2016

A new generation of sports stars emerged in Glasgow as 11 days of pulsating Commonwealth Games action played out at venues across the Scottish city.

Here, BBC Sport picks 16 men and women, nine of them teenagers, who could shine for Great Britain at the Rio Olympics and Paralympics in 2016.

Katie Archibald

Age: 20. Sport: Track Cycling.

Archibald, who used to be a swimmer and only took up serious competitive cycling three years ago, can race on the track and on the road. Her best performance in Glasgow came in the velodrome, where she won a bronze medal in the points race. She also finished fifth in the time trial and then seventh in the road race.

Well known in cycling circles, Archibald is not a household name like Laura Trott or Becky James, but that could be about to change. The Milngavie athlete is likely to be a key member of Britain's team pursuit squad in Rio and, following Sir Chris Hoy's retirement, potentially the new Scottish flagbearer for her sport.

Qais Ashfaq

Age: 21. Sport: Boxing.

The Leeds youngster was inspired to take up boxing by Amir Khan's heroics at the 2004 Olympics in Athens. Ashfaq may have missed out on gold in Glasgow but the bantamweight showed enough promise in his narrow defeat by Northern Ireland's Michael Conlan to indicate gold in Rio is achievable.

"Ashfaq has proved that he can perform under pressure in a high-profile tournament," said 1990 Commonwealth Games gold medallist Richie Woodhall. "He is very talented and delivered medals."

Anthony Fowler

Age: 23. Sport: Boxing.

Fowler cut a swathe through the middleweight ranks in Glasgow, culminating in a one-sided victory over veteran Indian Vijender Singh. The Liverpool fighter, who sparred with four-time world champion Carl Froch before the Games and is the cousin of former England footballer Robbie Fowler, joined the GB boxing squad in 2010, won his first international title in 2011 and is now ranked eighth in the world at 75kg.

Three of the four middleweight medallists from the 2012 Olympics have since turned pro, including reigning champion Ryota Murata, as has talented Irishman Jason Quigley, so Fowler should be in the mix in Brazil.

Claudia Fragapane

Age: 16. Sport: Artistic Gymnastics.

One of the smallest competitors in Glasgow, the 4ft 5in Fragapane became the first English female to win four gold medals at a single Commonwealths in 84 years, despite her stated aim before the Games to simply reach a few finals.

Fragapane will be more than a match for her rivals in Rio, especially on the floor, where her tumbling skills set her apart from the rest. Craig Heap, two-time Olympian who was commentating for BBC Sport, said Fragapane was "performing like someone in her 20s", adding: "At the Rio Olympics, she'd better get used to standing on top of the podium."

Daniel Jervis

Age: 18. Sport: Swimming.

The Welshman, who only turned 18 in June, was stunned to win bronze in the 1500m, producing a storming finish in the final few laps to pip Australian Jordan Harrison to the last spot on the podium. It was the fifth fastest swim in the world this year and marks out Jervis as a potential star.

However, the Neath youngster, who combines his swimming with being an apprentice painter and decorator, has his work cut out bridging the gap to Canadian Ryan Cochrane, who won gold in Glasgow, and China's Sun Yang, the Olympic champion who is still only 22 and is a double world champion and world record-holder.

Jade Jones

Age: 18. Sport: Athletics.

The wheelchair racer from Middlesbrough has been tipped for greatness for a number of years and is mentored by Baroness Tanni Grey-Thompson, who won 11 Paralympic gold medals. A bronze in the women's T54 1500m race, behind experienced duo Angie Ballard of Australia and Canada's Diane Roy showed Jones is starting to fulfil that promise.

Although American Tatyana McFadden is the dominant figure in the T54 category, Jones is the rising star and is ranked in the top five in the world in all her events this year and set a new personal best in the 5,000m.

Jack Laugher

Age: 19. Sport: Diving.

A springboard specialist, Englishman Laugher won two golds and a silver to become the most successful diver at these Games, beating the medal haul of Tom Daley at Edinburgh's Royal Commonwealth Pool. The Harrogate teenager, who took up the sport after a lifeguard spotted him diving off the side of a pool, claimed an important scalp in the 1m individual event, beating Australian star Matthew Mitchum by more than 40 points.

"It's a coming of age for Jack," says 2004 Olympic silver medallist Leon Taylor. "He has the potential to really, really shine."

Ross Murdoch

Age: 20. Sport: Swimming.

Murdoch became the face of the Games for Scotland after upsetting home favourite and poster boy Michael Jamieson in the 200m breaststroke. Murdoch's time in the final at Tollcross International Swimming Centre was a new British record and not far off the world best set by Japan's Akihiro Yamaguchi in 2012.

Jamieson was gutted to miss out on gold but conceded that Murdoch "just has this ability to produce another gear in the last 50 metres".

Siobhan-Marie O'Connor

Age: 18. Sport: Swimming.

A former BBC Young Sports Personality of the Year contender, O'Connor left Glasgow with six medals. She won gold in the 200m individual medley, breaking the Games record in the process, and credits the "explosive power" she did not realise she had for her success.

Karen Pickering, a four-time Commonwealth Games champion, says the best is yet to come from the Bath swimmer, describing O'Connor as "an amazing talent".

Adam Peaty

Age: 19. Sport: Swimming.

The Uttoxeter teenager pipped fellow rising star Ross Murdoch to gold in the 100m breaststroke, denying his rival a sprint double. Peaty's time was also the second fastest in the world this year, confirming his status as one of the best in this event.

Double Olympic gold medallist Rebecca Adlington says Peaty and his coach, Mel Marshall, remind her of the relationship she had with former coach Bill Furniss. Adlington is "100%" certain Peaty will be on the podium in Rio and says he has the "perfect build", the "mental strength" and the "work ethic" to get even better.

Natalie Powell

Age: 23. Sport: Judo.

Powell did not read the script, denying Gemma Gibbons, one of the faces of London 2012, a gold medal. Gibbons, who won Olympic silver, had been expected to come out on top but found her training partner too tough to crack.

Gibbons then watched from the sidelines as husband and Scottish flagbearer Euan Burton won gold in his event. Powell's win was described as a "breakthrough" for both Wales and the Merthyr Tydfil judoka by former Olympian Niki Adams, who was commentating on the final for BBC Sport.

Benjamin Proud

Age: 19. Sport: Swimming.

Two golds and a world-leading time in the 50m butterfly for Proud have marked him down as a major player in the pool. Sadly for the London-born star, who was raised in Malaysia until the age of 17 and is now based in Plymouth, the 50m butterfly is not an Olympic event, so his focus will be on the 50m and 100m freestyle in Rio as well as the relays.

Still, the scalps of highly-rated South African duo Roland Schoeman and Chad le Clos will have boosted his confidence.

Sophie Thornhill

Age: 18. Sport: Cycling.

The visually impaired teenager from Stockport was already a double world champion and world record holder but gold medals in the tandem sprint and kilo have cemented her reputation.

As the sprint is not part of the Rio programme, she will focus on the kilo at next year's World Championships in the Netherlands as she builds towards 2016. But will she partner Helen Scott, whom she joined forces with in Glasgow, or link up again with Rachel James, who represented Wales in Glasgow?

Daniel Wallace

Age: 21. Sport: Swimming.

His success in the pool, winning gold in the 400m individual medley, was every much as surprising as that of fellow Scot Ross Murdoch. Regarded as a bit of a tearaway after being arrested for urinating on a police car in the United States earlier this year, the Edinburgh talent was almost excluded from the Scotland team for Glasgow 2014.

Based in Florida, where he trains with US star Ryan Lochte, he vowed to use the "negative experience" to help him "grow as a person and as a swimmer". He has certainly done that.

Jodie Williams

Age: 20. Sport: Athletics.

The winner of 151 races in a row as a junior, Williams has suffered an injury-ravaged two years.

But the former World Junior 100m and 200m champion is starting to motor again and a silver in the 200m, albeit in the absence of the top Jamaicans, in a time that puts her second on the British all-time list, is a major fillip for the Welwyn Garden City sprinter, who has "Pain is temporary" and "Victory is forever" tattooed on her wrists.

Nile Wilson

Age: 18. Sport: Artistic Gymnastics.

The latest fresh-faced gymnast to emerge from Britain's conveyor belt. Still a junior, he said he was the happiest 18-year-old in the world after winning gold in the high bar, adding to the team gold, parallel bars silver and all-around bronze he had won.

Max Whitlock, the Commonwealth all-around champion and Wilson's team-mate, has spoken highly of his compatriot: "He'll be pushing on our door soon. His skill level is very high for his age and in a couple of years' time he will be amazing."

Northern Ireland also enjoyed amazing success in the boxing ring and on the bowls rinks at Kelvingrove, but their athletes are not included in this list as their fighters will compete for Ireland at the Rio Games while lawn bowls is not an Olympic sport.