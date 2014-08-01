BBC Sport - Glasgow 2014: Moses Kipsiro wins 10,000m by 0.03 seconds

Kipsiro wins 10,000m by 0.03 seconds

Moses Kipsiro defends his Commonwealth 10,000m title with a blockbuster finish beating Kenyan Josphat Bett by 0.03 seconds and Canada's Cameron Levins by 0.12 seconds.

The Ugandan came round the final bend in third position but put on incredible burst on the home straight to narrowly take gold.

Incredibly the margin between gold and silver in the 10,000m was smaller than that of the 100m final where Kemar Bailey-Cole beat Adam Gemili by 0.10 seconds.

