Weightlifting: Para-Sport Powerlifting Men's Lightweight (up to 72kg)
-
- From the section Commonwealth Games
|Rank
|Name
|Country
|Attempt 1
|Attempt 2
|Attempt 3
|Result
|1
|Paul Kehinde
|Ngr
|192
|202
|207
|221
|2
|Rolland Ezuruike
|Ngr
|175
|184
|189
|220.2
|3
|Ali Jawad
|Eng
|186
|191
|194
|209.4
|WR (at 59kg)
|4
|Abede Fekadu
|Aus
|158
|162
|x
|176.6
|5
|Samson Okutto
|Ken
|160
|x
|165
|175.6
|6
|Pope Gazave
|Png
|x
|x
|125
|161.9
|7
|Ziggy Satkurin
|Png
|x
|140
|x
|151.1
|8
|Julien Sodjine Motto
|Cmr
|133
|137
|143
|148
|9
|Wasana Perera
|Sri
|122
|x
|x
|145.4
|10
|Charles Teye
|Gha
|x
|135
|140
|137.1
|11
|Jayasinha Rathnayaka Mudiyanselage
|Sri
|x
|135
|x
|132.5
|12
|Gabriel Magu Wanjinku
|Ken
|115
|120
|x
|130.5
|13
|Baabu Baambumba
|Ug
|x
|x
|105
|113.3
|14
|Farman Basha
|Ind
|DNF
x = failed attempt
DNF = Did not finish
WR = World Record