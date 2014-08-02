Weightlifting: Para-Sport Powerlifting Men's Lightweight (up to 72kg)

RankNameCountryAttempt 1Attempt 2Attempt 3Result
1Paul KehindeNgr192202207221
2Rolland EzuruikeNgr175184189220.2
3Ali JawadEng186191194209.4WR (at 59kg)
4Abede FekaduAus158162x176.6
5Samson OkuttoKen160x165175.6
6Pope GazavePngxx125161.9
7Ziggy SatkurinPngx140x151.1
8Julien Sodjine MottoCmr133137143148
9Wasana PereraSri122xx145.4
10Charles TeyeGhax135140137.1
11Jayasinha Rathnayaka MudiyanselageSrix135x132.5
12Gabriel Magu WanjinkuKen115120x130.5
13Baabu BaambumbaUgxx105113.3
14Farman BashaIndDNF

x = failed attempt

DNF = Did not finish

WR = World Record

