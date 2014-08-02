Weightlifting: Para-Sport Powerlifting Men's Heavyweight (from 72.1kg)

Final

RankNameCountryAttempt 1Attempt 2Attempt 3Result
1Abdulazeez Ibrahim Ngr217222224197.0
2Rajinder Rahelu Ind182185189180.5
3Jong Yee Khie Mas195202206178.0
4Michael Yule Sco172177183172.9
5Mohd Shahmil Md Saad Mas192197200168.8
6Ruben Soroseb Nam195200205167.4
7Maurice Francis Biwole Nkodo Cmr165165172162.6
8Theogene Hakizimana Rwa173173180158.1
9Leigh Bruce Skinner Aus160164166155.7
10Benjamin Wright Aus163167171152.1
Timothy Harabe Png

