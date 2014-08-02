Glasgow 2014: Wales' Lauren Price proud after historic bronze
Lauren Price promised that there is more to come from her after she became the first female Welsh boxer to win a Commonwealth Games medal.
The 20-year-old from Bargoed lost her semi-final to Ariane Fortin but pushed Canada's two-time world champion all the way to lose on a split decision.
Price was already guaranteed a bronze having reached the last four.
"That's what I came for, my goal for Wales was to get a medal no matter what the colour was," said the middleweight.
"I would have loved to have gold but I guess I'll have to settle for bronze for now."
Multi-talented Price, a junior kick-boxing champion, has shelved a promising football career with Wales and Cardiff City Women to pursue her boxing dream.
She led her more experienced Canadian opponent after the first two rounds, but 29-year-old Fortin - who claimed world titles in 2006 and 2008 - came back strongly to edge the fight.
"I gave it my all but she's a two-time world champion, she's 10 years older than me, she's got experience on me," Price said.
"But I put up a good fight and it went to a split decision so it was that close.
"It's not the end of me, I'll be back."