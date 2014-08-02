Glasgow 2014: Wales' Lauren Price proud after historic bronze

Canada's Ariane Fortin (red) celebrates her win against Wales's Lauren Price in the women's middleweight semi-finals

Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games Dates: 23 July - 3 August. Coverage: Live on BBC TV, HD, BBC Radio 5 live, Red Button, Connected TVs, online, tablets and mobiles

Lauren Price promised that there is more to come from her after she became the first female Welsh boxer to win a Commonwealth Games medal.

The 20-year-old from Bargoed lost her semi-final to Ariane Fortin but pushed Canada's two-time world champion all the way to lose on a split decision.

Price was already guaranteed a bronze having reached the last four.

"That's what I came for, my goal for Wales was to get a medal no matter what the colour was," said the middleweight.

"I would have loved to have gold but I guess I'll have to settle for bronze for now."

Multi-talented Price, a junior kick-boxing champion, has shelved a promising football career with Wales and Cardiff City Women to pursue her boxing dream.

She led her more experienced Canadian opponent after the first two rounds, but 29-year-old Fortin - who claimed world titles in 2006 and 2008 - came back strongly to edge the fight.

"I gave it my all but she's a two-time world champion, she's 10 years older than me, she's got experience on me," Price said.

"But I put up a good fight and it went to a split decision so it was that close.

"It's not the end of me, I'll be back."