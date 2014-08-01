Glasgow 2014: Laura Massaro & Jenny Duncalf into doubles final

England's Laura Massaro and Jenny Duncalf are the number one seeds in the Glasgow 2014 women's doubles.

Jenny Duncalf and Laura Massaro beat fellow English pair Emma Beddoes and Alison Waters to reach the Commonwealth Games women's doubles final.

In the men's doubles, England's James Willstrop and Daryl Selby are through to the last four, as are compatriots Nick Matthew and Adrian Grant - who beat Wales' Peter Creed and David Evans - and Scottish pair Alan Clyne and Harry Leitch.

In the mixed doubles, Peter Barker and Waters beat compatriots Selby and Sarah Kippax.

Friday's Results:

Women's doubles semi-finals

Jenny Duncalf & Laura Massaro (Eng) bt Emma Beddoes & Alison Waters (Eng) 11-7 11-8

Dipika Pallikal & Joshna Chinappa (Ind) bt Kasey Brown & Rachael Grinham (Aus) 11-9 7-11 11-4

Men's doubles quarter-finals

James Willstrop & Daryl Selby (Eng) bt Lance Beddoes & Paul Coll (NZ) 11-8 6-11 11-9

Nick Matthew & Adrian Grant (Eng) bt Peter Creed & David Evans (Wal) 11-9 11-4

David Palmer & Cameron Pilley (Aus) bt Stuart Crawford & Greg Lobban (Sco) 11-9 11-5

Alan Clyne & Harry Leitch (Sco) bt Matthew Karwalski & Ryan Cuskelly (Aus) 11-7 11-5.

Mixed doubles quarter-finals

Cameron Pilley & Kasey Brown (Aus) bt Paul Coll & Amanda Landers-Murphy (NZ) 11-1 11-8

Martin Knight & Joelle King (NZ) bt Harinder Pal Sandhu & Joshanna Chinappa (Ind) 7-11 11-8 11-6

David Palmer & Rachael Grinham (Aus) bt Sourav Ghosal & Dipika Pallikal (Ind) 11-6 11-9

Peter Barker & Alison Waters (Eng) bt Daryl Selby & Sarah Kippax (Eng) 11-5 11-7

England's Laura Massaro is aiming to go one better than the silver she won in the women's singles.

Scottish fourth seeds Harry Leitch and Alan Clyne won a bronze medal at Delhi 2010.

Wales' Peter Creed and David Evans were an outside bet for a semi-final place.