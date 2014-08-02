Glasgow 2014: Scot Kirsty Gilmour reaches badminton singles final

Kirsty Gilmour has become the first Scottish woman to reach a Commonwealth Games badminton singles final after a stunning semi-final display.

The 20-year-old beat Tee Jing Yi of Malaysia 21-13 21-19 to guarantee at least a silver medal.

And Imogen Bankier and Robert Blair took bronze in the mixed doubles competition after beating Malaysia's Peng Soon Chan and Lai Pei Jing.

The Scots duo earlier lost to England's Chris and Gabby Adcock in the semi.

Gilmour, who came from 19-11 down to win game two, faces Michelle Li of Canada in Sunday's final.

Bankier and Blair

"You've no idea the relief and happiness I feel right now that it went to plan," Gilmour told BBC Scotland.

"The confidence I've taken from that game is unbelievable and I can't wait to get out there for the final and use this crowd to my advantage.

"I've never played Michelle before so I'm looking forward to it. This is the position I want to be in."

Gilmour admitted she had almost given up on the dramatic second game.

"I wasn't sure if I was going to save myself for the third set and just reset," she added.

"Then I got one, two, three and just thought 'you can't stop now, you've got to keep going'. My legs just kicked in and I was able to go up an extra pace that I wasn't at before. It worked like a dream."

Husband and wife Chris and Gabby Adcock triumphed 21-14 21-14 to reach Sunday's all-English final against Chris Langridge and Heather Olver, consigning Bankier and Blair to the bronze medal contest.

But Bankier and Blair were 21-17, 21-11 over Chan and Jing to claim Scotland's first Commonwealth badminton medal in eight years.