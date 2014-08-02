Glasgow 2014: England lose to New Zealand in netball semi-final

Media playback is not supported on this device Glasgow 2014: England lose to NZ in last two seconds

Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games Dates: 23 July - 3 AugustCoverage: Live on BBC TV, HD, BBC Radio 5 live, Red Button, Connected TVs, online, tablets and mobiles

England endured a fifth consecutive Commonwealth Games semi-final defeat as defending champions New Zealand reached the final with a last-gasp 35-34 win.

After a cagey first quarter was shared 10-10, England built a five-goal lead but the Kiwis led 20-19 at half-time.

England moved four ahead but after the third quarter it was level at 29-29.

The Kiwis trailed by three in the final quarter but stunned England with a last-second winner and will meet Australia, who beat Jamaica 57-42.

England's Commonwealth Games semi-final losses 2010 Delhi: Lost 51-45 to Australia 2006 Melbourne: Lost 52-40 to Australia 2002 Manchester: Lost 49-38 to Australia 1998 Kuala Lumpur: Lost 70-30 to New Zealand

New Zealand, beaten by Australia in the last two World Championship finals, are seeking a third successive Games gold having triumphed against the Australians in the last two finals.

England will play off against Jamaica for a fourth bronze medal in the past five Games.

There was striking similarity with England's earlier loss against Australia, when they had again led for much of the contest only to be overhauled in the dying seconds, their only defeat of the group stages.

Having seen their lead evaporate in the second quarter, England began the third with renewed vigour but their advantage was again eroded.

A timeout was called by England with three minutes remaining and the scores level at 34-34, but with the final action, world number two ranked side New Zealand seized possession and claimed the decisive score.

"I was extremely proud going into this game and I am overwhelmed. That's how proud I am of them," England coach Anna Mayes said. "Gutted is probably the word I'm going to use continuously."

Goalshooter Jo Harten lamented: "We had the opportunities to push ahead and stamp our authority on the game. They are a bit too smart to allow that to happen to them."

England led during the first half but New Zealand went into half-time 20-19 ahead

England's only other defeat at Glasgow 2014 was in the group stage to Australia, who will meet New Zealand in the final on Sunday