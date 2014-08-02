Glasgow 2014: Paddy Barnes and Michael Conlan win boxing gold

Paddy Barnes repeated his narrow Olympic quarter-final win over India's Devendro Laishram

Northern Ireland boxers Paddy Barnes and Michael Conlan have secured their country's first gold medals of the Glasgow Commonwealth Games.

Barnes, 27, defeated India's Devendro Laishram on a unanimous 3-0 decision to successfully defend the light-flyweight title he won in Delhi four years ago.

Fellow Belfast man Conlan, 22, beat England's Qais Ashfaq at bantamweight, also on a unanimous judges' verdict.

Joe Fitzpatrick and Michaela Walsh were defeated in their respective finals.

Walsh lost narrowly to Nicola Adams in the women's flyweight final, while Fitzpatrick came out second best against Scotland's Charlie Flynn at lightweight.

Northern Ireland boxing team captain Barnes was awarded the first two rounds by all three judges but lost the third round.

The Olympic bronze medallist was pushed hard by his world-ranked number three opponent in the 49kg division, but Northern Ireland's most decorated amateur boxer prevailed thanks to a controlled performance in the Hydro.

His success saw him become the first home nations fighter ever to defend a Commonwealth title.

"It was a very tough fight - he's a tough competitor and very strong. I had my gameplan though - the key thing was to win the first round and I did that," said Barnes.

Conlan, the number two rated bantamweight in the world, made his superior height and reach advantage count as his greater aggression proved decisive against his younger opponent.

Ashfaq won the first round on two of the three judges' scorecards, but Conlan, 22, was the clear victor in the second and third rounds to triumph in the 56kg category decider.

"That was a tough contest - Ashfaq is very talented and definitely one for the future," admitted Conlan.

"That was my toughest fight of the competition and I owe my team everything for patching up the cut I sustained in the semi-final.

"I didn't even know it had opened up again in the first round."

Northern Ireland boxers in Saturday's finals Women's flyweight: Michaela Walsh lost to Nicola Adams (Eng) Men's light-flyweight: Paddy Barnes beat Devendro Laishram (Ind) Men's bantamweight: Michael Conlan beat Qais Ashfaq (Eng) Men's lightweight: Joe Fitzpatrick lost to Charlie Flynn (Sco)

Belfast's Walsh found herself on the wrong end of a split decision against England's Olympic gold medallist in the 51kg decider.

Two judges scored the contest as a draw, 38-38, while the third judge awarded the contest to Adams 39-37.

World number one Adams appeared to connect with the cleaner punches over her world-ranked number 14 opponent.

After the fight Holy Family boxer Walsh, 21, said she felt "cheated" by the outcome.

"I knew it was a close fight but in my heart I know I won it," claimed the 21-year-old.

"Congratulations and well done to Nicola, who is a great ambassador for the sport, but I feel like I wanted it that bit more," she added.

Teenager Fitzpatrick was well beaten on points by Flynn, losing all three rounds, but still leaves with a silver medal.

"I felt sluggish out there, a bit tired, but fair play to Charlie - he was brilliant," commented Immaculata club boxer Fitzpatrick.

"I had a tough semi-final on Friday night, which took out a lot out of me, plus I had a cut which was playing on my mind a bit."

The Northern Ireland boxing team end the Games with a total haul of nine medals - two gold, two silver and five bronze.