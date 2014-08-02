BBC Sport - Glasgow 2014: England lose to NZ in last two seconds
England in last-throw netball loss to NZ
- From the section Commonwealth Games
England lose a dramatic semi-final 35-34 to New Zealand with just two seconds remaining on the clock at the Commonwealth Games.
Despite twice establishing a four-goal lead, England lost to Marai Tutaia's late effort after Kadeen Corbin gave away possession.
The Silver Ferns face Australia in Sunday's final, with England playing Jamaica in the bronze-medal match.
