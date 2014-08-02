BBC Sport - Glasgow 2014: England lose to NZ in last two seconds

England in last-throw netball loss to NZ

England lose a dramatic semi-final 35-34 to New Zealand with just two seconds remaining on the clock at the Commonwealth Games.

Despite twice establishing a four-goal lead, England lost to Marai Tutaia's late effort after Kadeen Corbin gave away possession.

The Silver Ferns face Australia in Sunday's final, with England playing Jamaica in the bronze-medal match.

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

England in last-throw netball loss to NZ

Video

Bizarre unveilings, huge fees & mysterious absences...

Video

Will Man City go higher than £50m to get Sanchez?

Video

'Wenger, I love you but you got to go, bro!'

Audio

Gayle: I want to play Test cricket again before I retire

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Jason & Osi's best bits from The NFL Show

Video

'England camp strange without Rooney'

Video

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

PM welcomes World Cup winners & runners-up

Video

Watson v Monye - the current and former England flyers finally race

Video

NI boss O'Neill happy with San Marino preparations

Top Stories