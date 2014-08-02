Glasgow 2014: Natalie Blake & Ali Jawad win powerlifting medals

Blake, who is based in Newark, Nottinghamshire, was born with spina bifida

English pair Natalie Blake and Ali Jawad won silver and bronze medals as Nigeria dominated the Commonwealth Games Para-sport powerlifting events.

Blake, 31, managed a best of 95kg to give her 100.2 points in the women's lightweight event, leaving her second behind Esther Oyema of Nigeria (136.0).

World champion Jawad set a new world record of 194kg but it was only enough for men's lightweight bronze.

Nigeria's Paul Kehinde beat team-mate Rolland Ezuruike to gold.

In the men's heavyweight competition, Scotland's Michael Yule finished fourth after failing to make his third lift of 183kg.

Nigeria again took gold through world 97kg champion Abdulazeez Ibrahim ahead of India's Rajinder Rahelu and Malaysia's Jong Yee Khie.

Medals in the powerlifting are decided on a formula which combines a competitor's bodyweight and the weight they lift.

"I wanted to break the world record and I've done that," said a delighted Jawad, who was born missing his legs.

"Nigeria didn't break the world record today, I did.

"I broke it by 4kg which is a huge amount to break it by in this sport, so to me this bronze medal feels like a gold medal and I hope people see it like that."

Blake, a four-time Paralympian, won silver at last year's European Championships but missed the IPC World Championships in Dubai earlier this year with a shoulder injury.

"I'm buzzing - I can't believe it," she told BBC Sport.

"I wasn't expecting the silver - it's a tough competition out there so I was hoping to get three good lifts and maybe a bronze medal.

"I was trying to get the crowd going out there. The bigger the crowd, the bigger the night, the bigger my ego gets."

Gold in the women's heavyweight division went to Nigeria's Loveline Obiji.