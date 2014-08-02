BBC Sport - Glasgow 2014: Tom Daley leads standings going into final

Daley leads standings going into 10m final

Tom Daley has mixed fortunes in the men's 10m platform preliminary round, going from bottom of the standings after two dives to top by the finish.

Daley once again struggled with his back 2.5 somersault, 2.5 twists routine which scored him just 37.8, but his last three dives moved him to to the top of the standings for Saturday's final.

England's Matthew Dixon, who is 14 years old, just 4ft 11in tall and weighs under six stone, finished 11th out of 12 divers.

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

Daley leads standings going into 10m final

Video

Gregory runs Patel out with 'Messi-like skills'

  • From the section Cricket
Video

'Saviour', 'Messiah' - 17-year-old Rooney impresses Match of the Day pundits

Video

Dropped catches, mobiles & rhubarb – funnies from the TMS match

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Controversial Trego catch dismisses Notts' Hales

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Adcocks book quarter-final spot at worlds

Video

McGregor must bring 'ghost-like' Irish spirit - Eubank

  • From the section Boxing
Video

Mata hails return of 'big presence' Ibrahimovic

Video

Joining Burnley like first day at school - Walters

Video

Treatment of Rooney is a joke - Ferdinand

Video

Channing Tatum's predictions & Vinnie Jones' silky skills

Video

Archive: Ibrahimovic scores winner for Man Utd

Top Stories