Glasgow 2014: Keith Gerrard 'found out' in 10,000m loss

Manx long-distance runner Keith Gerrard says he fell short in Friday's Commonwealth Games 10,000m final.

The double English National Cross-Country champion finished 22nd in 29 minutes 46.85 seconds, 1 minute 50 seconds behind Ugandan winner and defending champion Moses Kipsiro.

"If I am honest I feel a little bit humiliated. I got found out," the 28-year-old told BBC Sport.

He is the first Manx distance runner to race at a Games since the 1970s.

He has struggled with a series of injuries for the majority of the year.

"I'm proud to have taken part. It is pretty special really," he added.

"I am not the first athlete to have arrived here with an injury sob story, but I didn't put a week of running together from December until the end of April. I missed the best part of a year and tried to fit it all into 11 weeks.

"It is a shame because I am better than that and I wanted to show everyone. That's sport I guess - some days are dust and some are diamond. That was a tough one.

"I just need some time to reflect and then start to glue myself back together. My fitness and my dignity.

"Hopefully in four years' time I will come back and improve on that."