Watch the tearful winning moment as Kelly Sibley and Danny Reed of England secure bronze in the mixed doubles table tennis.

The English pair beat Singapore's Jian Zhan and Tianwei Feng 3-1 in an emotionally charged play-off.

England also won gold and silver as Joanna and Paul Drinkhall beat Tin-Tin Ho and Liam Pitchford in the final.

Available to UK users only.