BBC Sport - Glasgow 2014: Kelly Sibley and Danny Reed win table tennis bronze

Tears as Sibley and Reed bag bronze

Watch the tearful winning moment as Kelly Sibley and Danny Reed of England secure bronze in the mixed doubles table tennis.

The English pair beat Singapore's Jian Zhan and Tianwei Feng 3-1 in an emotionally charged play-off.

England also won gold and silver as Joanna and Paul Drinkhall beat Tin-Tin Ho and Liam Pitchford in the final.

