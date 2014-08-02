Glasgow 2014: Paul and Joanna Drinkhall win mixed doubles gold

Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games Dates: 23 July - 3 AugustCoverage: Live on BBC TV, HD, BBC Radio 5 live, Red Button, Connected TVs, online, tablets and mobiles

Husband and wife team Paul and Joanna Drinkhall sealed the Commonwealth title with a 3-2 win over fellow English pair Liam Pitchford and Tin-Tin Ho.

Bronze medallists in Delhi four years ago, the Drinkhalls raced 11-7 11-3 up.

Pitchford, 21, and 15-year-old Ho won the next two 11-5 12-10 but the more experienced pair took the decider 11-5.

Danny Reed and Kelly Sibley made it an English clean sweep with the bronze, rallying to beat top seeds Zhan Jian and Feng Tianwei 5-11 11-9 11-7 12-10.

Pitchford and Ho, who caused a major surprise by beating Jian and Tianwei at the semi-final stage, took the first point in the fifth but the Drinkhalls quickly built a 5-1 advantage they were not to relinquish as they completed victory in a match lasting 32 minutes.

"I came for four medals, got two, but one of them is gold," said Paul Drinkhall, who helped England to win silver in the team competition.

English number one Pitchford had partnered Drinkhall in the men's doubles, where they were beaten for the bronze by Singapore's Jian and Zi Yang 3-2.

And he said of the mixed doubles final: "We started badly and they got a lot of confidence from the first two sets.

"I came here to get a gold medal but had two tough games."

A silver medallist in the team event, Pitchford claimed his third medal of the games by beating India's Sharath Kamal Achanta 4-2 in the men's singles bronze play-off.

Drinkhall had a match point with Kelly Sibley in their women's doubles bronze medal contest against Canada's Anqi Luo and Mo Zhang, but the English pair succumbed to an 11-6 12-10 8-11 12-14 10-12 defeat in 48 minutes.