Glasgow 2014: England claim double badminton bronze

Chris Langridge and Peter Mills beat England team-mates Chris Adcock and Andrew Ellis to win doubles bronze

England added double badminton bronze to their medal tally as they enjoyed more Commonwealth Games success in Glasgow.

Chris Langridge and Peter Mills upset number one seeds Chris Adcock and Andrew Ellis to win an all-England men's doubles play-off.

Gabby Adcock and Lauren Smith claimed bronze in the women's doubles.

And Robert Blair and Imogen Bankier won bronze for Scotland in the mixed doubles.

Gabby Adcock and Lauren Smith of England took bronze in the women's doubles

The Scottish pair sealed a 2-0 victory against Malaysia's Chan Peng Soon and Lai Pei Jing.

Langridge and Mills eased past favourites Adcock and Ellis 2-0 as the two home nations featured in four of the day's five bronze medal matches.

Gabby Adcock went one better than her husband Chris, as she and Smith came from behind to beat Malaysia's Lim Loo Yin and Pei Jing in a marathon match 2-1.

England's Rajiv Ouseph failed to add to the medal haul in the men's singles, losing 2-1 to India's Rajah Menuri Venkata Gurusaidutt.

In the final day of competition on Sunday, Kirsty Gilmour will become the first Scot to contest a women's singles badminton final in the Commonwealth Games when she goes for gold against Canada's Michelle Li.

Scotland's Imogen Bankier and Robert Blair celebrate after winning mixed doubles bronze

Four other gold medals are up for grabs, as Heather Olver and Langridge meet the Adcocks in an all-English final of the mixed doubles.

Malaysia contest both doubles finals, the women facing India, the men taking on Singapore.

Parupalli Kashyap attempts to claim India's first badminton gold in 32 years in the men's singles when he plays Singapore's Derek Wong.