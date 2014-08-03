Glasgow 2014: Cyclist Geraint Thomas wins road race gold

Geraint Thomas added gold to the bronze in the men's time trial in Glasgow

Geraint Thomas secured his second medal of the Commonwealth Games with a stunning gold in a gruelling men's road race on the final day in Glasgow.

Thomas, who won bronze in the time trial, survived suffering a puncture with just 6km to go to finish in a time of four hours 13 minutes and five seconds.

"It's unbelievable really, I never expected it to be honest," he said.

Thomas revealed he will be Wales' flag bearer at the closing ceremony.

"Darren [Tudor] our coach told me this morning just before the start that Wales wanted me to carry the flag," Thomas added.

Thomas's win secured Wales' fifth gold of the Games in a total of 36 medals - nine more than the pre-Games target.

Team-mate Luke Rowe was sixth, Scott Davies finished 10th while Owain Doull, Sam Harrison and Jon Mould were forced to pull out of a race in which pouring rain made conditions difficult.

Earlier in the women's road race, Amy Roberts finished 14th and was one of the leaders until the fifth lap, when she became part of the chasing pack

Elinor Barker, a silver and bronze medal winner on the track during the Games, retired from the race.

Hayley Jones, 18, crashed out of the women's race at the end of the third lap and 25-year-old Katie Curtis crashed out in the fourth lap.

Wales began the final day in Glasgow with 35 medals, eight more than the pre-Games target of 27.

At the closing ceremony rhythmic gymnast Frankie Jones was awarded the David Dixon Award.

It is given to the outstanding athlete of each Games based on their performance, fair play and overall contribution to their team.

Jones, 23, won six of Wales' medals at Glasgow, including their first gold of the Games, in her last performance before retiring.