Glasgow 2014: Usain Bolt, Nicola Adams and Tom Daley all win gold

Usain Bolt, Nicola Adams and Tom Daley won Commonwealth gold on a pulsating penultimate day of Glasgow 2014, as England ensured they will finish top of the medal table.

By the end of Saturday, they were 11 golds ahead of nearest challengers Australia - who could only win seven of the 11 left to be decided - meaning the English will be the most successful nation at a Commonwealth Games for the first time in 28 years.

Saturday was also a successful day for two other home nations in the boxing ring, with Scotland - who passed the 50-medal mark overall - and Northern Ireland both securing double gold.

Representatives of medal table-topping England and closest rivals Australia will meet on Sunday in the finals of both the mixed doubles and men's doubles in squash - one of just five sports with issues still outstanding.

Medals table (with 11 golds to be won on Sunday) Country Gold Silver Bronze Total 1. England 56 55 54 165 2. Australia 45 42 45 132 3. Canada 31 16 34 81 4. Scotland 19 14 19 52 5. India 14 28 19 61 12. Wales 4 11 20 35 17. Northern Ireland 2 3 7 12 27. Isle of Man 0 1 0 1

Champions will also be crowned in badminton, netball, hockey and road cycling, with home nations athletes well-placed to add to their country's hauls.

And with Nick Matthew and Adrian Grant, and Peter Barker and Alison Waters in the squash finals, Chris and Gabby Adcock in the final of the badminton mixed doubles, and Lizzie Armitstead and Laura Trott in the road race, England's lead could even be extended.

Scotland, too, could add to their record tally of 19 golds, with Kirsty Gilmour in the final of the badminton singles. And both Wales - who are certain to beat their best medal haul - and the Isle of Man will look to the road race where Geraint Thomas and Peter Kennaugh respectively are among the favourites to win.

But Saturday's focus was on the track, the ring and the pool.

Having spent most of 2014 prevaricating before finally committing to compete, Bolt arrived in Glasgow like a hurricane, caused a storm, then ran like the wind to anchor Jamaica to gold in the 4x100m relay.

Handed the baton by Nickel Ashmeade, the 27-year-old six-time Olympic champion was in second place but raced clear of England's Danny Talbot down the final stretch of the Hampden track to win his first Commonwealth medal, wagging his finger as he crossed the line.

The manner in which he enjoyed the celebrations that followed - cavorting around Hampden wearing a tartan bunnet and scarf and wrapped in a Saltire - was a retort to those who scoff at the merit of the event, as was the reaction of Olympic champion Adams after she became the first female Commonwealth boxing champion.

The 31-year-old Leeds flyweight was awarded victory over Northern Ireland's Michaela Walsh after a split decision, although the 21-year-old Belfast fighter was deeply unhappy with the decision.

Scotland and Northern Ireland both saw two champions crowned in the men's competition, with wins for Charlie Flynn and Josh Taylor, and Paddy Barnes and Michael Conlon respectively.

The latter had taken bronze in London, the same as English diver Daley, but the Delhi champion took Commonwealth gold once again on Saturday when he retained his 10m platform title, to add to his silver in the synchronised event.

On a day of success for the big names, however, there was ignominy for another.

Botswana's Amantle Montsho was suspended from competition after failing a doping test. The former 400m world champion, who finished fourth in the event on Tuesday, tested positive for the prohibited stimulant methylhexaneamine.

The 31-year-old, who won gold at the Commonwealth Games in Dehli four years ago, has been provisionally suspended while her B sample is tested.

Montsho's sanction means she will not be at Sunday's closing ceremony (21:00 BST) at Hampden Park.

Entitled "All Back to Ours", it has been described by head of ceremonies David Zolkwer as "inviting the world into our front room".

He said: "In many ways I think the last 11 days of sport was the actual party and this is the bit where someone says, 'we don't want this to end so let's go back to our house and carry on'.

"We'll be delivering all the pomp without getting pompous about it."

Jamaica's victory earns Bolt (left) the Commonweath gold medal he craved

Daley won his third Commonwealth gold having triumphed in the 10m individual and synchro in 2010

Adams became the first woman to win Commonwealth boxing gold

Postman Charlie Flynn won lightweight gold for Scotland