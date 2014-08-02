Flynn & Taylor's boxing golds take Scotland past 50-medal mark

Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games Dates: 23 July - 3 AugustCoverage: Live on BBC TV, HD, BBC Radio 5 live, Red Button, Connected TVs, online, tablets and mobiles

Charlie Flynn and Josh Taylor won boxing golds for Scotland, taking the host nation's medal tally beyond the 50 mark for Glasgow 2014.

Flynn won the lightweight title and Taylor the light welterweight crown.

And, in badminton, Imogen Bankier and Robert Blair took bronze in the mixed doubles event to take Scotland's overall medal tally to 52.

At least one more medal will follow Kirsty Gilmour's badminton women's singles final on Sunday.

Flynn, a 20-year-old postman from Motherwell, saw off Joe Fitzpatrick from Northern Ireland in his final in front of a passionate support.

"The crowd are unbelievable, every time you land a punch it's like a thunderclap," said Flynn.

"They were ants [from up in the ring], ants that sounded like lions.

"The Mail Man delivers again.

"I don't know what's next, maybe the Olympics. A lot of funding is needed for that. I'm part-time, and a lot of these fighters are full-time."

Taylor beat Junias Jonas of Namibia to take the title and pick up Scotland's 19th gold medal of Glasgow 2014.

"I've dreamed of this moment 1000 times over, I just can't wait to stand on that podium," said Taylor.

Scotland have also 14 silvers and 18 bronze medals. Their previous best tally at a Commonwealth Games came in Edinburgh in 1986, when they won 33 medals.

And the Scots have also beaten their best ever gold medal haul of 11, achieved in Melbourne in 2006.