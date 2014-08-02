Glasgow 2014 - Local Heroes?

Blair and Bankier won their bronze medal match on Saturday

Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games Dates: 23 July - 3 August Coverage: Live on BBC TV, HD, BBC Radio 5 live, BBC Radio Scotland, Red Button, Connected TVs, online, tablets and mobiles

Scotland will finish with at least 53 Commonwealth Games medals at Glasgow 2014 after three more and a final place were secured on Saturday.

Boxing golds for light welterweight Josh Taylor and lightweight Charlie Flynn on Saturday were added to by Imogen Bankier and Robert Blair's victory in the badminton mixed doubles bronze medal match.

Also in badminton, Kirsty Gilmour's progress to the final of the women's singles final ensures her at least a silver and means the host nation will medal on every day of competitive action at the Games.

Should Gilmour, the first Scottish woman to reach a Commonwealth Games badminton singles final, beat Michelle Li of Canada, it will take Scotland's tally gold medals to 20.

The previous record for total medals was 33, established at the Edinburgh Games of 1986.

Sunday's overall highlight may be the closing ceremony at Hampden Park where Kyle Minogue will be among the performers but, before then, there's still plenty of competing to be done.

So, what Scottish interest is there on day 11?

Possible gold medals for Scotland: Badminton and cycling.

Day in a sentence

On the final day of the Games, Team Scotland know they are assured a total of 53 medals but the host nation will aim for a new maximum of 56.

Highlights involving home favourites

Badminton

After an excellent display Gilmour in her semi-final match against Tee Jing Yi of Malaysia, the 20-year-old will be determined to emulate her performance and take gold against Li at the Emirates Arena.

Squash

Scottish duo Alan Clyne and Harry Leitch will take on Daryl Selby and James Willstrop of England for the men's doubles bronze medal at 12:15.

Clyne and Leitch lost to reigning champions and English duo Nick Matthew and Adrian Grant.

Other ones to watch: Women's points race bronze medallist Katie Archibald and fellow Scottish cyclists Anne Ewing, Charline Joiner, Gemma Neill, Eileen Roe and Claire Thomas go in the women's road race in the morning.

This will be followed by the final event of the Games, the men's road race. Veteran cyclist David Millar as well as Andy Fenn, Grant Ferguson, James McCallum, Evan Oliphant and Jack Pullar will be the home favourites.

BBC Coverage

06:00-01:00 BBC Radio 5 live

07:45-11:45, 11:55-17:35 & 20:00-23:00 BBC One

10:00-19:00 BBC Three

10:00-12:00 & 20:05-23:00 BBC Radio Scotland 810MW/DAB