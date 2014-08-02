Glasgow 2014: England's boxers win five golds

England's boxing team finished with five gold medals at Glasgow 2014.

Welterweight Scott Fitzgerald, middleweight Anthony Fowler and super-heavyweight Joe Joyce all won their finals at the Hydro arena on Saturday.

Leeds southpaw Qais Ashfaq had to settle for silver after losing to Northern Ireland's Michael Conlan in the bantamweight final.

But in the women's competition, flyweight Nicola Adams and middleweight Savannah Marshall also triumphed.

Earlier in the day, Paddy Barnes and Michael Conlan claimed Northern Ireland's first gold medals of Glasgow 2014, with Scotland golds for Charlie Flynn (lightweight) and Josh Taylor (light-welterweight).

England's tally of five golds, one silver and one bronze - won by light-welterweight Sam Maxwell - means they finish top of the medal table in boxing, although Northern Ireland won nine overall.

Fitzgerald, 22, gave one of the performances of the day in the 69kg final, the all-action Preston boxer flooring India's Mandeep Jangra three times en route to a one-sided unanimous decision victory.

Fitzgerald could now be a major medal hope for Great Britain at the 2016 Olympics in Rio, provided he is not snapped up by a professional promoter first.

In the 75kg final, Fowler was up against India's Vijender Singh, who has won a host of international medals, including a bronze at the 2008 Olympics.

But Fowler showed he is no respecter of reputations, flooring Singh in the first round before hitting him several times while he was on one knee.

Fowler pretty much had the fight wrapped up by the end of the second and coasted to victory in the third, eventually winning via a unanimous decision.

Londoner Joyce, a two-time national champion, had too much physicality for Joe Goodall in his +91kg final, driving the Australian back from the opening bell.

Goodall was given a standing count towards the end of the second round after a sickening body shot by Joyce, who was subsequently awarded a wide points decision.

In the men's light-heavyweight final, Kennedy St Pierre of Mauritius was hunting only his country's second ever Commonwealth Games gold medal.

But 18-year-old New Zealander David Nyika was awarded a unanimous decision, which did not go down well with the Glasgow faithful.

New Zealand missed out on a second gold in the heavyweight category, with David Light losing to Canada's Samir El-Mais via a split decision.