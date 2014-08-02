Glasgow 2014: Jo Pavey, 40, wins 5,000m bronze for England

Forty-year-old Jo Pavey produced a battling display to win bronze for England in the women's 5,000m on the last night of athletics action at Glasgow 2014.

The 2012 European 10,000m runner-up led at the bell but was overtaken as Kenya threatened a clean sweep.

But Pavey surged past Margaret Muriuki and almost caught silver medallist Janet Kisa as the line approached.

Mercy Cherono took gold in a time of 15 minutes 7.21 seconds, 1.69secs clear.

Pavey told BBC One: "It feels a bit surreal, especially when I crossed the line. I really didn't believe I had got a medal. I had to look at the scoreboard!

"I tried to think 'just don't regret this'. I kept focused and was determined to not let the Kenyan trio beat me."

The Devon athlete competed at her first senior major championships in 1997 at the World Championships in Athens, when Kisa was just four, and won silver at the Melbourne games eight years ago.

Pavey's son Jacob was in the stadium for the race although her 10-month old, Emily, stayed at home.

"It is really special to think I am 40 with two children - one of them a 10-month old baby - I didn't think it would maybe result in this so I am so happy and grateful to everybody," she added.

"It's a really lovely atmosphere and I'm really happy. I didn't know how realistic it would be to run well, but I just wanted to run hard and see what happened."

Pavey led for most of the race but was pushed all the way by the Kenyans

Pavey was overtaken by Mercy Cherono, who went on to take gold