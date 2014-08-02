BBC Sport - Glasgow 2014: Hannah Starling wins bronze in 3m diving

Starling wins bronze in 3m diving

England's Hannah Starling wins bronze in the women's diving 3m springboard final.

The 19-year-old performed her "dive of the competition", according to BBC commentator Leon Taylor, for her fifth and final dive to confirm at least a bronze medal.

Canada's Jennifer Abel went into the final dive of the night knowing she could still claim gold or drop to third. She finished with a silver medal as the gold went to Australia's Esther Qin.

Top Stories