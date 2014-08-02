Glasgow 2014: Australia beat England in shootout to win gold

Australia scored a late equaliser and beat England in a dramatic penalty shootout to win gold at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

Lily Owsley broke the deadlock for England in the second half, only for Jodie Kenny to make it 1-1 in the final seconds of normal time.

And Madonna Blyth stepped up to score the winning penalty to give Australia their fourth Games title.

New Zealand claimed bronze with a 5-2 win over South Africa.

Australia's women came through the entire tournament unbeaten, defeating England 3-0 in Group B, and they progressed from the semi-final with a 7-1 win over South Africa.

Australia's Commonwealth hockey medal haul Kuala Lumpur 1998 - Gold Delhi 2010 - Gold Manchester 2002 - Bronze Glasgow 2014 - Gold Melbourne 2006 - Gold

But they were put to the test by England and had to fight hard to claim their third consecutive Commonwealth gold.

The first half ended goalless, despite Kellie White going close for the Australians.

They were left stunned after the break when 19-year-old Owsley turned the ball into the net after some creative play from Susie Gilbert.

England's defence held out until Australia earned two penalty corners in the final minute and Kenny eventually drilled in the equaliser.

The English had beaten New Zealand in a shootout in the semi-finals but could not repeat their heroics as Alex Danson, Gilbert and Nicola White all failed to beat Australia keeper Rachael Lynch, and they lost 3-1.

England missed three penalties in the shootout