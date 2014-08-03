Glasgow 2014: Rain clouds have silver lining for Sally Peake

Sally Peake had attempted to equal her Welsh record in her bid for gold

Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games Dates: 23 July - 3 August. Coverage: Live on BBC TV, HD, BBC Radio 5 live, Red Button, Connected TVs, online, tablets and mobiles

Wales' Sally Peake says the torrential rain at Hampden Park did not dampen her chances as she won silver in the women's pole vault.

Peake led for most of the event, in wet conditions on the final night of the athletics at Hampden Park on Saturday, as competitors struggled to clear the bar.

I'm really glad to be able to do that for Wales - to finish on a real high Sally Peake Pole vault silver medallist

"It was such a hard night to pole vault - it was crazy conditions," said Peake.

"It was really hard to keep focused but I'm really glad to get silver."

The 28-year-old, born in Hawarden in Flintshire, mastered the conditions better than most as six of the 10 competitors failed to clear a height.

She set the pace in gold medal position after clearing the bar at 4.25m.

"The conditions don't tend to bother me," she said.

"I jump in the UK so I have jumped in rain before.

"I'll just go hard no matter what and it came off tonight [Saturday] because that was what you needed."

Defending champion Alana Boyd went over at 4.35m to take the lead and Peake failed with her attempts at 4.40m to win silver.

"I'm really chuffed," said Peake," she [Boyd] was better than me tonight; she deserved gold so I'm happy with my silver.

"I knew I could . . . come up into the medals but I was just focusing on trying to perform.

"Going round doing a lap of honour - that was awesome so I'm really happy."

Peake's silver is just the third medal Team Wales have claimed in track and field.

The other two came in para-sport competitions - with team captain Aled Sion Davies taking silver in the F42/44 discus and Rhys Jones bronze in the T37 100m.

Welsh Athletics is facing a post-Games review after falling short of the Sport Wales target of four medals at Glasgow 2014.

Overall the Welsh are 12th in the medal table with 35 medals, eight more than the target of 27, set before the Games by Team Wales.

Peake said delivering a medal for the Welsh athletics team was extra special.

"I'm really glad to be able to do that for Wales - to finish on a real high," she said.