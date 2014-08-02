Glasgow 2014: Australia's David Palmer adds to record medal haul

From the section

Record-breaking Australian squash player David Palmer will add two more medals to his Commonwealth haul

Record-breaking Australian David Palmer will take his Commonwealth Games squash medal haul to eight on Sunday after reaching two more finals.

The most decorated men's squash player in Games history partners Rachael Grinham in the mixed doubles.

They will face the England pairing of Peter Barker and Alison Waters.

The 38-year-old then teams up with Cameron Pilley to take on England's Adrian Grant and Nick Matthew in the men's doubles.

Scotland's Alan Clyne and Harry Leitch face England's James Willstrop and Daryl Selby for the bronze.

Pilley and Kasey Brown tackle New Zealand's Martin Knight and Joelle King in the mixed pairs bronze medal match.

Palmer has come out of retirement to play at his fifth Commonwealth Games.

Sheffield-born Matthew is going for the 'double double' after retaining his singles title six days ago.

Play starts at 11.30 BST on Sunday at the Scotstoun Sports Campus.