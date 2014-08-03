Glasgow 2014: Lizzie Armitstead & Emma Pooley win gold and silver

England's Lizzie Armitstead and Emma Pooley claimed gold and silver in the 98km women's road race at the Commonwealth Games.

Armitstead, 25, overhauled Pooley with 7km to go to win her first gold after silver medals at Delhi in 2010 and the London Olympics two years ago.

Pooley, 31, who now retires from cycling, cried as she crossed the line for her second silver of the Games.

South Africa's Ashleigh Pasio was third and Scotland's Katie Archibald seventh.

Armitstead becomes the first English woman to win a road race title at the Commonwealths.

She summed up the achievement as "special, surreal", adding: "This is something I have always dreamed about; it means so much to me. I am always a runner-up."

In what proved an aggressive race from the start on a seven-lap route around the streets of Glasgow, Australia spearheaded numerous attacks and the field of 63 riders was soon whittled down.

Lizzie Armitstead's medal haul Event Years Medals Olympics 2012 silver World Championships (track) 2009 & 2010 one gold, three silvers, one bronze Commonwealth Games 2010 & 2014 silver (2010), gold (2014)

But England, with Dani King, Laura Trott and Hannah Barnes alongside Armitstead and Pooley, reeled in any breakaways as they sought to control the race.

The decisive break came with about 40km remaining and was led by Armitstead and Pooley, a five-strong group initially getting away before Archibald, who had won a bronze medal on the track, and Australia's Gracie Elvin managed to bridge the gap.

Pooley, who claimed silver in Thursday's time trial, then launched a concerted solo effort in an attempt to break up the leading pack and prevent a bunch sprint, enabling Armitstead to seize the initiative as heavy rain began to fall.

"I am really happy," said Armitstead, who had won the national title on the same course in 2013. "That was the best cycling teamwork I have ever been a part of. It's such a shame Emma is retiring today - it was a fantastic job from her and all the girls and I am really proud of them."

Pooley, who will now focus on triathlons and marathons, added: "That was unexpected! We were working for Liz and I wanted to do everything for her. When she came past me and I was still clear [of the chasers], I thought I might as well keep going.

"It's been a long nine years, and it was nice to finish on a high."

"Jerusalem" rings out for Lizzie Armitstead at the medal ceremony, as Emma Pooley takes silver and Ashleigh Pasio bronze

There was 4,200 feet of climb in the women's road race, which was seven 14km laps around the streets of Glasgow