Glasgow 2014: Chris & Gabby Adcock win mixed doubles gold

Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games Dates: 23 July - 3 AugustCoverage: Live on BBC TV, HD, BBC Radio 5 live, Red Button, Connected TVs, online, tablets and mobiles

Husband-and-wife badminton team Chris and Gabby Adcock sealed Commonwealth mixed doubles gold with a comprehensive 2-0 win over compatriots Chris Langridge and Heather Olver in Glasgow.

The top seeds, who also helped England to team silver, needed only 15 minutes to take the opening game 21-9.

And the Adcocks then won the second 21-12 in 18 minutes to easily see off their fourth-seeded opponents.

It means they have gone through the whole tournament without losing a game.

Recent Commonwealth mixed doubles winners 2010, Delhi: Koo Kien Keat & Chin Eei Hui (Malaysia)2006, Melbourne: Nathan Robertson & Gail Emms (England)2002, Manchester: Simon Archer & Joanne Good (England)1998, Kuala Lumpur: Simon Archer & Joanne Good (England)1994, Victoria, Canada: Chris Hunt & Gillian Clark (England)

It is the first time a married couple have won the Commonwealth mixed doubles title and ensures a medal of each colour at these Games for Gabby Adcock, who won bronze with Lauren Smith in the women's doubles.

Olver displayed some neat angles at the net in the second game as she and Langridge won three points in succession for the only time in the contest but victory for the Adcocks, who at world number five are ranked 15 places higher, seemed inevitable.

It follows their English National Championships final win over Langridge and Olver in February, and improves on a quarter-final exit in Delhi four years ago.

However there was no gold medal for Kirsty Gilmour, the first Scotland player to reach the women's singles final, as she was beaten 21-14 21-7 by Michelle Li, who became the first Canadian to win the title.

In the men's singles final, the first since 1986 not to feature a Malaysian player, world number 22 Kashyap Parupalli of India beat Singapore's Derek Wong 2-1 in 61 minutes.

Wong, who came from 19-14 down to win his semi-final, led 11-8 at the mid-game break in the decider as he attempted to become the first Singaporean to win the title, but to the delight of the enthusiastic Indian support, Parupalli prevailed.

It was the Malaysian contingent who were jubilant after the women's doubles as Khe Wei Woon and Vivian Kah Mun Hoo saved a total of five game points in the second game to beat defending champions Jwala Gutta and Ashwini Ponnappa of India and win the gold with a 21-17 23-21 victory in 41 minutes.

And Malaysia claimed a seventh successive victory in the Commonwealth men's doubles event when Wee Kiong Tan and Wei Shem Goh recovered from the loss of their first game in the competition to beat Singapore's Danny Chrisnanta and Chayut Triyachart 21-12 12-21 21-15 in 48 minutes.

The Adcocks savour the moment of victory, adding to their English title in February

The married couple have won five medals between them in these Games

There have been six English winners of the women's singles title but Li is the first from Canada

Parupalli is the third Indian winner of the men's singles title, but the first since 1982

Woon and Hoo (centre) also won gold in the doubles at the South East Asia Games last year