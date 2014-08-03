Glasgow 2014: England men beat New Zealand to win hockey bronze

England's men beat New Zealand on penalties in a thrilling match to win Commonwealth Games hockey bronze.

After falling behind in the first half, England twice took the lead before being pegged back to 3-3.

New Zealand's Blair Hilton and Simon Child failed to beat England keeper George Pinner with penalties, and Ashley Jackson converted the winner.

Australia beat India 4-0 to win gold - their fifth victory in five Commonwealth Games hockey tournaments.

England's men, who claimed their first medal since hockey made its Games debut in Kuala Lumpur in 1998.

The bronze medal also ends a run of fourth-place finishes at the last Commonwealth Games, the Olympic Games and the recent World Cup.

"Four years ago, we lost to New Zealand on flick penalties so it's the other way around now," said England captain Barry Middleton.

"We're trying to turn the tide on the English losing on penalties. We've started to do it and the girls have started as well. We've got the ability and skill."

Jackson scored the winner having converted two penalty corners during normal time

Coach Bobby Crutchley added: "It was a very tough game for both teams. I'm happy the guys got rewarded with a bronze medal this time because we have finished fourth too many times."

Childs had given New Zealand the lead with a strong run and finish and England looked rattled when first Iain Lewers and then Jackson were sin-binned.

The match turned on a dramatic four minutes before the break, when Alastair Brogdon and Jackson gave England the lead before Andy Hayward levelled at 2-2 with a penalty corner.

Jackson's penalty corner prowess put England within sight of victory in the second half, but New Zealand's star man Childs responded to force the shootout.