Glasgow 2014: Guernsey & Jersey cyclists struggle in road race

Horton won a Tour Series event and the London Nocturne last month

Guernsey and Jersey failed to register a finish in either of the men's or women's Commonwealth Games road races.

Guernsey's Tobyn Horton lasted longest in torrential rain in Glasgow.

His compatriots James Roe, James McLaughlin, Matthew Osborn, Michael Serafin and Aaron Bailey had dropped out earlier, along with Jersey pair Richard Tanguy and Christian Spence.

Karina Bowie, Marina Bleasdale, Ann Bowditch and Jo Watts of Guernsey failed to finish the women's race.