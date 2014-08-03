Glasgow 2014: Manx pole vaulter Olivia Curran fulfils dream

Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games Dates: 23 July - 3 AugustCoverage: Live on BBC TV, HD, BBC Radio 5 live, Red Button, Connected TVs, online, tablets and mobiles

Manx pole vaulter Olivia Curran fulfilled her dream of competing at a Commonwealth Games at a rain-soaked Hampden Park on Saturday.

The 23-year-old was set to be the island's first female gymnast at a Games in Delhi but was injured.

Curran, who has been vaulting for two years, was one of six athletes who failed to register a height.

"It was absolute carnage out there but I will remember this experience forever," she said.

Australian Alana Boyd cleared 4.50m to take the gold medal as conditions improved, with Sally Peake from Wales securing silver with 4.25m.

England's Sally Scott and Alysha Newman of Canada tied for the bronze with 3.80m - 25cm below Curran's best vault in the build up to the event.

Curran said: "It is hard to take in that such a low height was enough to win a bronze medal.

"Everyone who recorded a height won a medal - it was crazy. They took us out at one point as the rain was too heavy. Everyone was killing themselves."

Northern Ireland's Zoe Brown, who also failed to record a height, said in 16 years of vaulting she had "never experienced conditions like it".

Curran added: "The heavens opened but just to be out there was incredible and a dream come true. It was an experience that will live with me forever.

"The atmosphere was electric. Hopefully the weather will be nicer in Australia in four years time."