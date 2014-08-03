BBC Sport - Glasgow 2014: Conlan and Barnes set sights on Rio Olympics

Conlan and Barnes set sights on Rio

Northern Ireland's two Commonwealth Games boxing gold medallists Paddy Barnes and Michael Conlan say they can go on to secure further glory at the 2016 Rio Olympic Games.

Barnes retained the light-flyweight title he won in Delhi four years ago, while Conlan was savouring a Commonwealth gold in the bantamweight division for the first time.

Conlan says the success is particularly special as he had his father John, one of the Northern Ireland coaches, in his corner in Glasgow.

