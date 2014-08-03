Glasgow 2014: Neil Booth to carry NI flag at closing ceremony

Northern Ireland lost in the triples final to South Africa to end the career of skip Neil Booth (right) on a losing note.

Silver medal winning bowler Neil Booth will carry Northern Ireland's flag at Sunday's Commonwealth Games closing ceremony in Glasgow.

Booth, 46, and team-mates Paul Daly and Neil Mulholland clinched the second of Northern Ireland's 12 medals on day five as they earned triples silver.

Randalstown man Booth has now won four Commonwealth Games medals, including a gold in Kuala Lumpur in 1998.

Booth is retiring from international duty after these Games.

"He has had a great career, winning four medals in five Commonwealth Games," said Northern Ireland's chef de mission Robert McVeigh.

"He is a respected member of Team NI and many athletes value the experience he brings.

"We look forward to attending the closing ceremony and celebrating the success of the Games with the organisers."

Northern Ireland's haul of 12 medals - two gold, three silver and seven bronze - was up on the 10 that the country secured at the 2010 Games in Delhi.